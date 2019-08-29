ALLUM,
Anthony David (Tony):
On Saturday 24 August 2019, at Mary Potter Hospice. Much loved husband of Veronica, father of Antonia and Donnigan, father-in-law of Jeremy and Tassia, brother of Kevin, Trevor and the late John. A mentor and teacher to so many. A celebration of Tony's life will be held in the Plimmerton Boating Club, 66 Moana Road, Plimmerton, on Wednesday 4th September, at 2.30pm, following a private burial. Happy dress code please.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019