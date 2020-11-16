ALLEN,
Anthony John (Tony):
Peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday 13th November 2020, aged 74 years. Loving husband of Lorraine. Devoted father of Tracy, Christopher, and Stephen. Father-in-law of Ben and Juliette. Cherished Poppa of Elaina, Olivia, and Emily. Loved brother and uncle to his wider family. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Wednesday 18th November at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Cranford Hospice - this may be left at the service. Messages to the Allen family, C/- P.O. Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 16, 2020