ALDERSON,

Anthony John (Ant):

Died suddenly on August 12, 2019. Aged 54 years. Beloved husband and soulmate of Kellianne, and devoted father to Jake, Ollie and Zac. Dearly loved son of Sheila and the late Paul Alderson (UK). Cherished brother of Christopher, and special uncle to his nieces and nephews.

"Gone too soon and will be sorely missed."

The family wish to thank the staff at the Wanaka Aquatic Centre for their wonderful care and attention in Ant's final hour. Also to the staff of the Lake Hawea Hotel for being so supportive during this difficult time. A service to celebrate Ant's life will be held at 216 Lake View Terrace, Lake Hawea, on Monday, August 19, at 11.00am. Messages to the family may be sent to: Lake Hawea Hotel, 1 Capell Ave, Lake Hawea 9382.

