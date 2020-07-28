LANDER,
Annje Gribbon-Millar:
On July 25, 2020 at Harbour View Rest Home, Papakowhai. Loving wife of the late Ian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard & Alison. Loved sister of Elizabeth (deceased) & Peter McQueen and the late Fergus Dick. Grateful thanks to the special staff at Harbour View Rest Home for their amazing care of Annje. A service to celebrate Annje's life will be held in Johnsonville Uniting Church, Dr Taylor Terrace, Johnsonville, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation.
