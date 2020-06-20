NIELSEN, Annie Mary:
On June 18, 2020, at Carter Court, Carterton, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Rex. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Steven (deceased) & Corlette, Ian & Susan (Gisborne), and David (deceased) & Laura. Much loved Grandma-Annie of Jason, Adam, James, Dave, Sophia, Jessica (deceased), Olivia, Caitlyn, Tommy, and Great-Grandma of Joel, Edana and Ari. Loved sister of Janice, Jim (deceased), Robin (deceased), and Allan. Loved sister-in-law, auntie and great-aunt to many. Special thanks to staff and management of Carter Court. In lieu of flowers donations to the Order of St John would be appreciated and may be posted to PO Box 515, Masterton 5840 or left at the service. A service to celebrate Annie's life will be held in St Mark's Anglican Church, Carterton, on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Nielsen family, c/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on June 20, 2020