Annie NIELSEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie NIELSEN.
Service Information
Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
063797616
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Mark's Anglican Church
Carterton
View Map
Death Notice

NIELSEN, Annie Mary:
On June 18, 2020, at Carter Court, Carterton, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Rex. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Steven (deceased) & Corlette, Ian & Susan (Gisborne), and David (deceased) & Laura. Much loved Grandma-Annie of Jason, Adam, James, Dave, Sophia, Jessica (deceased), Olivia, Caitlyn, Tommy, and Great-Grandma of Joel, Edana and Ari. Loved sister of Janice, Jim (deceased), Robin (deceased), and Allan. Loved sister-in-law, auntie and great-aunt to many. Special thanks to staff and management of Carter Court. In lieu of flowers donations to the Order of St John would be appreciated and may be posted to PO Box 515, Masterton 5840 or left at the service. A service to celebrate Annie's life will be held in St Mark's Anglican Church, Carterton, on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Nielsen family, c/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz

logo
Published in Dominion Post on June 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.