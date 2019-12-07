GORDON,
Annie Jane (Ann):
Born 16 November 1926 at Fort Augustus, Scotland; died peacefully in her sleep 28 November 2019 at St Joseph's Home of Compassion, Heretaunga; in her 93rd year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Alick; mother of Gary, Desmond, Glenn (dec), Kerry and Donna; loved mother-in-law to Lorraine, Michele, Jo, Christine and Paul. Cherished nana of Dion and Gina; Haley and Karl; Toni and Alick; and David. Loved Great-Granny Gordon of Alex and George; Archie, Seamus, and Barnaby; Maddison and Isabelle; Kaitlyn, Taylor and Karter; Ethan and Ayden. In accordance with Mum's wishes a private cremation has been held. The family wishes to sincerely thank the Home of Compassion for their wonderful care of Mum.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 7, 2019