Annie GIBSON

Guest Book
  • "To Annie's Whanau: My deepest condolescenses to the whanau,..."
    - Sandra Reiri
  • "Farewell lovely niece rest easy until we meet again you..."
    - Linda and Richard Roughan
Service Information
Gary Pickering Funerals Ltd Masterton
1 Waltons Avenue
Masterton, Wellington
5810
063777160
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Village Chapel
4-6 High St
Kuripuni, Masterton
Death Notice

GIBSON,
Annie (nee Neiman):
On 6 November 2019. Loved mother of Terri, Megan, Livy and Daniel. Loved daughter of Judith and Grahame, and Brian (deceased). Loved sister of Michael (deceased), Philippa, and Brendon, stepsister of Lindel and Ross (deceased). Loved grandmother of Cameron and William.
Our hearts are broken
A celebration of Annie's life will be held in the Village Chapel, 4-6 High St, Kuripuni, Masterton, on Saturday 9th November, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society may be left at the service. Messages to the family can be sent to PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842 or online at garypickeringfunerals.co.nz/tributes/gibson-annie/
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.