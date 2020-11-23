SMALLWOOD,
Annette Ethelda (nee Gibson):
On 21st November 2020 at Greytown. Dearly loved wife of Noel for 58 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lilian and Brendan Martin, James and Jane Smallwood. Treasured Grandmother of Emily and Sophie Martin, William and Anna Smallwood. A special thanks to the staff of Palliser House, Greytown. A service for Annette will be held in St Luke's Anglican Church, Cnr Main and Church Streets, Greytown, on Thursday 26th November 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Smallwood family, C/- P.O. Box 179, Greytown 5712 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 23, 2020