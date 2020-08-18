NELSON, Annette Frances:
Of Linden. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 15 August 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife to the late John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Wayne and Sally (Liverpool, UK), Brian and Carolyn, Raewyn and Colin (Christchurch), Darryl and Jenny. A loved grandma and great-grandma to all her grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Joy and Bill Chaplin; and Kevin Dunne.
Rest In Peace
Messages for "The Nelson family" can be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St Vincent de Paul Society would be appreciated and may be left at the Church. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Cnr Main and Lyndhurst Roads, Tawa, on Wednesday, 19 August, commencing at 11.00am. Thereafter to the Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay. Please note due to COVID-19, the Mass will be limited to 100 people.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 18, 2020