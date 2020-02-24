KING, Annette Rosalie:
Died (5 past midnight) 22nd February 2020. Much loved wife and friend of Peter. Mum to Dan and Alissa, Ben and Robyn. Grandma to Phoebe, and Eva May. Daughter of the late Mac and Marie Toms (of Marlborough). Sister of Russell and the late Barry. Daughter-in-law of Nola and the late Keith King. Sister-in-law of Robyn (deceased) and Greg. Annette was a much loved friend to many and gave all of herself. A service for Annette will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, tomorrow (Tuesday), 25th February 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the Natural burial area, Clareville Cemetery. Messages to the King family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 24, 2020