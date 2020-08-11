BOKANY, Annette Mary:
On August 9, 2020 at Malvina Major Retirement Village, Wellington, after a short illness, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of the late Charlie. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marika and Chris Roberts, Laszlo and Lynette, Zoltan and Donna, Russell and Julia Cooke. Loved Nana of Skye, Cody, and Zoe; Liam, and Lily. Special thanks to all of the staff at Malvina Major for their loving care shown to Annette and family. A service to celebrate Annette's life will be held in Gee & Hickton's Guardian Chapel, 6 Norrie Street, Porirua, on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11.30am, thereafter burial at Whenua Tapu. All messages to "Bokany family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
