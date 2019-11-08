BLACK,
Annette Elizabeth: ONZM
Died peacefully at home, with her family, on 6 November 2019. Loved wife of Tony, mother of Richard and Kathy, mother-in-law to Mark, grandmother of Julia, Sasha, Tom and Amy, and sister of Mike and Kate. We are all very grateful for the professional and compassionate care provided over the past two years by Annette's GP Dr Alistair Young and by the specialists and staff at the oncology ward at Wellington Regional Hospital and at Mary Potter Hospice. A service for Annette will be held in Lychgate Funeral Chapel, 306 Willis Street, Wellington, on Monday 11 November 2019, at 3.00pm.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019