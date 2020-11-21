CLAY (VERWAAYEN),

Annemarie (Annie):

The Clay and Verwaayen families would like to thank all of those that have supported us with the recent loss of Annie. We have been overwhelmed with the heartfelt messages of sympathy, cards flowers, phone calls and tributes. We would like to say a special thanks to Annie's Westpac colleagues, emergency services, including the doctors and nurses at Palmerston North Hospital's ICU for the ongoing care leading up to Annie's passing. A special thanks to Brenden from Ninness Funeral Home for the care taken in looking after Annie, and Father Peter Roe who conducted a fitting farewell for Annie. As it is difficult to individually thank everyone who have been there for us over this difficult time, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to each and everyone of you.



