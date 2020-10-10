CLAY (VERWAAYEN),
Annemarie (Annie):
Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday 7 October 2020, aged 25 years. Dearly loved partner and best friend of Harvey Verwaayen. Loving daughter of Bruce and Caitriona Clay. Beloved sister of Kieran. Cherished niece of John and Jane Greally. Treasured daughter-in-law of Hennie and Kerri Verwaayen, and sister-in-law of Nydia (dec), Lucy and Tegwyn.
'Fly high our beautiful angel,
we love you so much.'
A funeral service to celebrate Annie's life will be held in the Church of St Andrew, Trebann Sreet, Newlands, Wellington, on Tuesday 13 October, commencing at 11.00am, to be followed by interment at the Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Pukerua Bay. Annie's funeral service will be livestreamed and please email
[email protected]
for the link details should you not be able to attend. Messages can be sent to "The family of Annie Clay" c/- PO Box 50347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020