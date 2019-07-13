TAYLOR,
Anne Elizabeth (Betty):
Passed away peacefully at Lower Hutt Hospital, on 3rd July 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack Taylor, loving Mum of Jean, David, Richard and Robert, loving Nana of Ashira, Samuel, Tristan and Ava, and mother-in-law of Nigel and Marci. Private cremation and interment. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Wellington Free Ambulance please. A very special thank you to the caring staff at Lower Hutt Hospital.
Close in our hearts she will
always stay, loved and
remembered every day.
Published in Dominion Post on July 13, 2019