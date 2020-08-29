STENT, Anne Marie:
Passed peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 26 August 2020, aged 72. Loved wife of Nigel; mother of Karen and Craig; mother-in-law of Kate; Nana of Samuel and Poppy; sister of Heather and sister-in-law of John; auntie to all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society (52 Riddiford Street, Newtown, Wellington 6022) would be appreciated and may also be left at the service. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Kingswood, Corner King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Friday 4 September, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, live streaming will be available. Please contact the funeral home for details. Messages to the "Stent family" c/- PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, 2020