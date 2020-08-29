Anne STENT

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Anne's passing A lovely lady who will..."
    - Della McConnochie
  • "Anne - a wonderful wife and Mother so loved by all who had..."
    - ken gurney
  • "To Nigel and Family Words are not enough to express how..."
    - Lawrence and Suzanne Vibert
  • "To Karen and family So saddened to hear of the loss of your..."
    - Sharon Hawkins
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Kingswood
Corner King and Cairo Streets
Upper Hutt
Death Notice

STENT, Anne Marie:
Passed peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 26 August 2020, aged 72. Loved wife of Nigel; mother of Karen and Craig; mother-in-law of Kate; Nana of Samuel and Poppy; sister of Heather and sister-in-law of John; auntie to all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society (52 Riddiford Street, Newtown, Wellington 6022) would be appreciated and may also be left at the service. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Kingswood, Corner King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Friday 4 September, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, live streaming will be available. Please contact the funeral home for details. Messages to the "Stent family" c/- PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt 5040.

Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, 2020
