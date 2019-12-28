RICKETT, Anne Frances:
Passed away, at peace with the Lord, on Thursday 26 December, at Mercy Hospice in Auckland. She leaves behind her husband of 44 years, Charles, son Giles, daughters Nathalie, Jessica and Tamara, daughter-in-law Bev, sons-in-law Nick and Simon, nine grandchildren Diva, Alexandra, Christopher, Maia, Niamh, Amira, Toby, Frances and Florence. She is with her eldest son Paul, in glory. She will be much missed by her family and friends. Funeral and refreshments on Tuesday 31 December, from 11am-1pm, at the chapel at Tipene Funerals, 24 Hill St, Onehunga. No flowers please, but donations in lieu to either Mercy Hospice Auckland or MS New Zealand.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 28, 2019