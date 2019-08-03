Anne PENGELLY

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Death Notice

PENGELLY, Anne Dorothea
(nee Edwards):
Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Rotorua, Wellington and Australia. Peacefully at Charles Fleming Rest Home on Wednesday 31 July 2019. In her 88th year. Loving mother of Shona, Brent, Grant, Wayne, Donna and their families. A service to celebrate Anne's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday 6 August 2019 at 10.30am, to be followed by private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 3, 2019
