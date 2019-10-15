Guest Book View Sign Service Information Guardian Funeral Home 4 Moorefield Road Wellington , Wellington 044774025 Death Notice



(prev Logie, nee Chisholm):

15.12.1938 - 13.10.2019

Died peacefully while at home in her bed surrounded by her treasures, God's plan B came calling. It has been our pleasure to spend these last few months with our friend, our mum. Much loved mother of Sharon, Paul and Jennie, Nikki and the late Gary. Deeply loved "Grannie Annie" to Andrew and Haley, Benjamin, Ryan, Alexandra, Melissa, Natalie, and Nathan. Great-Grannie to Zebidiah and the late Omega. We wish to thank Dr's Tony Jackson and Kate Clarke whom mum simply adored. Messages for the O'Regan family may be left in Anne's tribute book at or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville. Donations, in lieu of flowers, in Anne's memory, to The Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Please join us at Guardian Funeral Home, 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville, at 1pm on Friday 18th October to celebrate Anne's life and thereafter to be followed by private cremation. Please remember in true Annie style "there's no such thing

as too much bling!".







Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019

