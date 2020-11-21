MYERS, Anne Catherine:
Peacefully, surrounded by family, friends and pets at home in Greytown on 20th November 2020. Aged 59 years. Loved daughter of the late Havril and Tom, dearly loved sister & sister-in-law of Matthew, Claire & Sonya and Kath & Marcus. Beloved aunt of Hannah & Sophie, and Jack, Max & Ellie. Dearest best friend of Tracey, and treasured friend to so many. A private cremation was held at Anne's request. A celebration of Anne's fabulous life will be held at the Carterton Events Centre on Sunday 6th December 2020 at 1.00pm. Messages to the Myers family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2020