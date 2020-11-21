Anne MYERS

  • "Words cannot express my sorrow. The world's a little less..."
    - Margz Tulloch
  • "Anne was a fabulous friend and neighbour in Greytown. Our..."
    - Denise and Carl Sayer
  • "Love to you Anne. I lived across the road from you in Farm..."
    - Pauline McCaffrey
Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
063797616
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Carterton Events Centre
MYERS, Anne Catherine:
Peacefully, surrounded by family, friends and pets at home in Greytown on 20th November 2020. Aged 59 years. Loved daughter of the late Havril and Tom, dearly loved sister & sister-in-law of Matthew, Claire & Sonya and Kath & Marcus. Beloved aunt of Hannah & Sophie, and Jack, Max & Ellie. Dearest best friend of Tracey, and treasured friend to so many. A private cremation was held at Anne's request. A celebration of Anne's fabulous life will be held at the Carterton Events Centre on Sunday 6th December 2020 at 1.00pm. Messages to the Myers family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz


Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2020
