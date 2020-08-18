MORGAN, Anne:

10.12.1938 - 25.07.2020

Les, Malcolm, Kevin, Allan, and Christine would like to acknowledge the expressions of sympathy, kindness and help in many ways shown at the time of Anne's passing. Thank you to those who attended the service, sent cards, messages, phone calls, and food. Also to those who made donations to St Andrew's Union Church. A special thank you to Arbor House and Roseneath Homes for their wonderful treatment of Anne during her stay with them and to the Featherston Lioness Club for their Guard of Honour at Anne's service and for their kitchen duties at the RSA. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



