MORGAN,
Anne (nee Parsons):
Of Featherston. Peacefully in her sleep on 25 July 2020 at Roseneath Home, Carterton. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Les for 61 years. Loved sister of Janice and David. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Malcolm, Kevin and Anne-Marie, Allan, and Christine. Loved grandma of Natasha, Ashley, Sarah and Nigel. A celebration of Anne's life will take place at St Andrew's Union Church, 64 Fox Street, Featherston, on Tuesday 4th August 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Special thanks to Arbor House and Roseneath Rest Homes for their wonderful care of Anne during her stay with them. No flowers please, but a donation to St Andrew's Union Church would be appreciated and can be left in the church foyer during the funeral. Messages to the Morgan family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on July 28, 2020