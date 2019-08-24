KELL, Anne Patricia:
2.3.1933 - 21.8.2019
Anne passed away peacefully in her sleep in Tauranga, on Wednesday 21st August 2019, aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Ron; Mother of Christine and Doug, Stephen (deceased), Angela and Doug, Rosanne and Robbie, Tony and Anne-Marie, Brendan (deceased); Treasured Nana of her 10 Grandchildren. A service will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Allardice St, Dannevirke, on Wednesday 28th August at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Mangatera Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 24, 2019