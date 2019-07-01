HANSEN,
Anne Patricia (Trish / Pat):
On June 29, 2019. Passed away peacefully at Hutt Hospital. Loving sister of Melva (dec'd), Heather (dec'd), Martin (Sydney), Elizabeth Smith, and Robyn Moon. Beloved aunt of 'her boys' Willy, Ray, John, Sean, Thomas and her numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Messages and tributes can be placed in her tributes book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Grateful thanks to the staff of Aroha Home & Care Centre and Hutt Hospital for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Wellington, PO Box 39-393, Wellington Mail Centre, Lower Hutt 5045 would be appreciated or can be left at the service. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 61 Waiwhetu Road, Waiwhetu on Wednesday 3 July 2019 at 11.00am thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 1, 2019