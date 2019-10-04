GREALISH,
Anne 'Nancy' (nee Taggart):
05.01.1933 - 02.10.2019
Born Belfast, Ireland. Loved wife of John. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Gerard and Jenny, Denise, Anne Marie and Steve. Loving granny of Stephanie, Jeremy and Kelly. Much loved sister, aunt and friend to many far and wide. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages and tributes to 'the Grealish family' may be left online in Nancy's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A funeral mass for Nancy will be celebrated at St Bernard's Catholic Church, 37 Taft Street, Brooklyn, Wellington, on Saturday 5th October 2019 at 10.00am, thereafter burial at Makara Cemetery.
