FISK, Anne Louisa:

08.05.1940 - 19.01.2020

Loving wife of the late Arthur; devoted mother of Ian, and Bryan: mother-in-law of Claire; and Grandma of Alex. Dearly loved sister and best friend of Barbara, sister-in-law of Chris, and aunt of Michelle. An early childhood educator, Soroptimist, member of many community organisations, keen participant in Keep Motueka Beautiful, and supportive friend to many. Anne is now at rest. Our heartfelt thanks to the caregivers, nurses and all the staff at Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital for the dedicated love and care they gave Anne in her last few years. At Anne's request, a private family funeral is to be held. In lieu of flowers, donations please to Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital, 15A Courtney Street, Motueka 7120.





