CLINCH,

Anne (Granny Annie):

Susan, Marilyn and Michael and their families thank Dr John Gordon and his team for their care of Mum, Elizabeth Snowsill and the Parish of the Epiphany for their support, and David Dew and Maz at Rosewood for their professional input and guidance for Mum's funeral which was just as she would have wanted. Special thanks to Emma for her care of Mum at home, and to all our friends and colleagues for their support. Also thanks to Mum's friends and the team at Wairarapa Village for their friendship and support.



