CLINCH, Anne:
On 24 October 2019, peacefully at Masterton, aged 81. Dearly loved wife and companion of the late Pat. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Graeme Bowden, Marilyn and Peter Morrison, Michael and Angela. Loved Grannie Annie of Sarah, Jack and Katrina, Grace and George, Ruby, Marc, and Blake. Great-Grannie Annie of Sophia, Hunter and Spencer. A Service to give thanks for Anne's life will be held at The Church of the Epiphany, 54 High Street, Masterton, on Friday 1 November, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the family may be sent C/- PO Box 2055, Masterton.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019