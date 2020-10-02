CARR, Anne Beatrice:

Aged 88 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27th, 2020, at Te Hopai Hospital, Wellington. Loved wife of the late Owen Carr, sister of Mildred Raymond and her late husband John (Karori), and the late Dr Elaine Osmond and her husband Ross currently of Adelaide, Australia. Loved Aunt to her nieces and nephews, Nigel Raymond and wife Maryse, Sarah Morton and husband David, Gordon Raymond and wife Teresa, Emma Raymond-Speden and husband Peter, Nicholas Osmond and wife Deby. Loved by her ten great-nieces and nephews. Thanks to the staff of Wellington Hospital and Te Hopai Hospital for their kind care in the last month. A funeral is to be held on Friday 9th October at 2.00pm, for family and close friends, St Peters Church, 211 Willis St, Te Aro, Wellington 6011. Please send messages of remembrance or flowers to St Peter's Church.



