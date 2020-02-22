BRYAN,
Anne Elizabeth (nee Dickel):
On Thursday, 20th February 2020. Peacefully at Fergusson Rest Home, aged 72 years. Beloved wife of Trevor. Much loved mother of Andrew, Lynn & Simon, and Ian. Loving Nan of her 8 grandchildren, and sister of Stuart, the late Margaret and their families. Messages and tributes can be placed in Anne's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Sincere thanks to the staff of Fergusson Rest Home for their care and support. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated or can be left at the service. Anne's funeral service will be held at St Margaret's Presbyterian Church, Dunns Street, Silverstream, on Tuesday 25th February 2020, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation at Harbour City Crematorium.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 22, 2020