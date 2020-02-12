Anne BAXTER

Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Kingswood
Cnr King & Cairo Streets
Upper Hutt
Death Notice

BAXTER, Anne Frances:
On February 11, 2020, at Wellington Hospital; aged 62 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late William & Margaret, and sister of Christine, Kathryn (dec), Roslin, Russell, Shoonagh and Moira. Much loved sister-in-law, and Aunty and Great-Aunty to her many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to staff at Elderslea Rest Home and ICU staff at Hutt and Wellington Hospitals for their tireless efforts for Anne. A celebration of Anne's life will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King & Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Baxter family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5019.

Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 12, 2020
