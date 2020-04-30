O'HALLORAN,
Anna Margaret (nee Carr):
Formerly of Palmerston North, at her home in Maleny, Queensland, on April 22nd 2020. Aged 43 years. Dearly loved wife of Andrew; much loved mother of Freddie and Billy; and beloved daughter and sister of Shirley; Jane; Alastair and Alayna; and her extended Sydney family. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Selangor Private Hospital for their loving care of Anna. Donations to Neuro-Endocrine Cancer Australia would be appreciated (neuroendocrine.org.au). An online memorial service celebrating Anna's life will be held on Thursday April 30th, at 11.00am AEST, on https://youtu.be/YVsWl9SIUFU, if this link is not able to be used for technical reasons the following link will be used as the back up for the live stream: https://www.event-video -production.com.au/funeral/live.
All communications to the Carr Family, c/- 2/59 Bluefin Court, Noosaville, Queensland 4566, Australia.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 30, 2020