Anna MCLEOD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna MCLEOD.
Service Information
Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
043850745
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
4:00 p.m.
11 Elizabeth Street
Mount Victoria
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
152 Brougham Street
Mount Victoria
View Map
Death Notice

McLEOD, Anna Marie:
Loving wife of the late Brian Robert McLeod. Dearly missed mother of David and Tere. Devoted and adored grandmother to Jesse, Lotte, Cody, Max, Daisy and Lathan, and great-grandmother to Paxton and Atlas. A family memorial and Rosary will take place at 11 Elizabeth Street, Mount Victoria, on Thursday, 25 June, at 4.00pm. A Mass service for Anna will take place in St Joseph's Catholic Church, 152 Brougham Street, Mount Victoria, Wellington, on 27 June 2020, at 10.00am.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on June 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.