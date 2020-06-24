McLEOD, Anna Marie:
Loving wife of the late Brian Robert McLeod. Dearly missed mother of David and Tere. Devoted and adored grandmother to Jesse, Lotte, Cody, Max, Daisy and Lathan, and great-grandmother to Paxton and Atlas. A family memorial and Rosary will take place at 11 Elizabeth Street, Mount Victoria, on Thursday, 25 June, at 4.00pm. A Mass service for Anna will take place in St Joseph's Catholic Church, 152 Brougham Street, Mount Victoria, Wellington, on 27 June 2020, at 10.00am.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on June 24, 2020