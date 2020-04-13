LANG, Anna Margaret:
On April 10th, 2020, peacefully at Bellingen, Australia. Soulmate and best friend of Christiaan for 30 years of married life. Daughter of the late Tup and Henry, beloved big sister of Mary, Erica, Bryan and the late Frannie. Mother of Sue, dear Aunty of Jed, Drew, Henry and Rosaria and loving friend of Billie and Sonny.
You are very much loved and will be very much missed.
Memorial services will be held in New Zealand and Australia and will be advised once travel and gatherings are possible again.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 13, 2020