WATSON,
Ann Elizabeth (Betty):
30.10.1926 - 31.7.2020
Formerly of Lower Hutt, died peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton. Loving wife of Bill (deceased), mother of Karen, Raewyn, and Vicki, mother-in-law of Nic and Jamie. Adored Nana of her seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. In accordance with Betty's wishes a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers donations in Betty's name can be made to Wellington Free Ambulance, Life Flight Trust or Alzheimers Wairarapa.
