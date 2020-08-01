Ann WATSON (1926 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann WATSON.
Service Information
Gary Pickering Funerals Ltd Masterton
1 Waltons Avenue
Masterton, Wellington
5810
063777160
Death Notice

WATSON,
Ann Elizabeth (Betty):
30.10.1926 - 31.7.2020
Formerly of Lower Hutt, died peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton. Loving wife of Bill (deceased), mother of Karen, Raewyn, and Vicki, mother-in-law of Nic and Jamie. Adored Nana of her seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. In accordance with Betty's wishes a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers donations in Betty's name can be made to Wellington Free Ambulance, Life Flight Trust or Alzheimers Wairarapa.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.