THOMPSON, Ann Marie:
Died peacefully on 4 September at Hutt Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Malcolm. Adored mother of Peter & Rachel, Mark, Greg & Claire, Julian & Vinny, Jude & Philip; Maureen and Evelyn. Loved by her 15 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Grateful thanks to the staff of Wellington and Hutt Hospital for their care of Ann. Messages to Ann's family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A Requiem Mass will be held for Ann at St Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 6 Park Ave, Avalon, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 8 September at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 5, 2020