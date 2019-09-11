PEARCE,
Ann Lillian (nee McKee):
Of Waikanae, formerly of Christchurch. On Friday, 6 September 2019, peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington. Aged 85 years. Loving mother of Mark and Carolyn; loved Gran Ann of Hannah and Alice; and former wife of the late Ray. In accordance with Ann's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Any messages can be sent to 12a Kingswood Grove, Raumati Beach, Paraparaumu 5032. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington 6242 would be appreciated.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 11, 2019