Ann O'NEIL

  • "We are so sorry to hear the extremely sad news of Nan. I..."
    - Denise Jackson
  • "So sorry for your loss Theresa and family. Remember Nan..."
    - Mary Huffadine
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Cornwall Manor
cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street
Lower Hutt
O'NEIL, Ann (Nan):
Peacefully at St Joseph's Home of Compassion (with Compassion), Silverstream, on 1 July 2020; Aged 80 years. Loved wife of the late Eddie; mother and mother-in-law of Theresa and Tony, Katrina, Anthony, Stephen and Petra, Fiona and Mark, adored Super-Gran of Simon and Josh, Jake and MacKenzie, Keegan and Bailey, and Riley, Special-Super-Gran of Koda and Jaxon. No flowers please, but donations to the Home of Compassion would be appreciated. Special thanks to the medical staff of Hutt Valley Health and the Home of Compassion for their loving care. Nan's funeral service will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday 6 July at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post from July 3 to July 4, 2020
