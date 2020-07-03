O'NEIL, Ann (Nan):
Peacefully at St Joseph's Home of Compassion (with Compassion), Silverstream, on 1 July 2020; Aged 80 years. Loved wife of the late Eddie; mother and mother-in-law of Theresa and Tony, Katrina, Anthony, Stephen and Petra, Fiona and Mark, adored Super-Gran of Simon and Josh, Jake and MacKenzie, Keegan and Bailey, and Riley, Special-Super-Gran of Koda and Jaxon. No flowers please, but donations to the Home of Compassion would be appreciated. Special thanks to the medical staff of Hutt Valley Health and the Home of Compassion for their loving care. Nan's funeral service will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday 6 July at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from July 3 to July 4, 2020