MOFFAT, Ann Margaret:
On July 30, 2019. Suddenly at home, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of John. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Alan & Ann, Neil & Jo, and Craig & Sonya. Cherished granny of Andrew, Alex and Christopher; Callum, Victoria and Liam. Messages or tributes can be placed in Ann's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated or can be left at the service. Ann's funeral service will be held at Wadestown Presbyterian Church, 118 Wadestown Road, Wellington, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019