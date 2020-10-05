McKEE,
Ann (formerly Fagence):
Of Titahi Bay. Passed away peacefully in Taupo in her sleep, with family at her side, after a long illness, aged 84 years. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Brenda Fagence; Pamela and Peter Messenger. Cherished Nana to Colin and Jennifer Fagence. A Service to celebrate Ann's life will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo, on Wednesday 7th October 2020 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand, PO Box 99182, Newmarket, Auckland, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications with Ann's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 5, 2020