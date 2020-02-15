MACGREGOR, Ann:
21 January 1923 -
5 February 2020
Loving wife of John (Jock) deceased. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Fiona and Graeme, Iain and Linda, Sheena, Alan and Helen. Granny to 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Our thanks to all who cared for Ann over the years. Messages to 'the MacGregor family' may be left in Ann's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. In accordance with Ann's wishes, a private family funeral service has already been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 15, 2020