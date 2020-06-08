HANCOCK, Ann:
On June 1, 2020, peacefully at Wellington Hospital surrounded by her family. Aged 71 years. Devoted wife and life-long friend of Peter. Beloved mother of Jason and Elizabeth. Mother-in-law of Geoff and Rae. Adored grandma of Jasmin, Indigo, Alex and Livi. Loved sister of Brian. Aunty to Gareth, Becky and their families. Mother, Teacher and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Royal Forest & Bird Protection Society, PO Box 631, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated. A private service has been held. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be advised.
Published in Dominion Post on June 8, 2020