HAMLIN, Ann Lesley:
Peacefully on 26 November 2019 after a short illness, aged 92 years. Loved wife of Graham (dec), and loved mother of Margaret, Christine, Caroline and Lesley. Mother in law of Tony, Adrian, Peter and Cam, and loved Nana and Great-Nana Ann to her 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Thanks to Heretaunga Lifestyle Care for their care of Ann in her last few weeks. A funeral service for Ann will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday, 3 December 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blind Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2019
