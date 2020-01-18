Ann DAVIDSON

Death Notice

DAVIDSON,
Ann (nee Jollands):
Passed away peacefully on 14th January 2020 at home with family. Dearly loved wife of John, and mother and mother-in-law to Jane, Susumu, Sarah, Kane, Matthew and Cath. Treasured sister of Elizabeth. Loved Granny Ann to Ben, Kiri, Blake, Jessie, Violet, Mariko and Ema. Funeral to be held at St Andrews Church, 116 Selwyn Avenue, Kohimarama, on Friday, January 24th at 11.00am. Messages to the Davidson family, c/- Sibuns, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland 1742.

Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 18, 2020
