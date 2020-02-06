Ann CORCORAN

Guest Book
  • "We are deeply saddened at the loss of Ann, a special friend..."
    - Ruth & Raoul Ketko
  • "Food memories of Anne, and l send condolences to her family..."
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St. Benedict's Catholic Church
Khandallah
Death Notice

CORCORAN, Ann Elizabeth:
On 4 February 2020 at Mary Potter Hospice, our dearly loved Tante passed peacefully from this life surrounded by her family. Ann was the beloved daughter of Alice and Edmund Corcoran (dec), dear sister and sister-in-law of Robin (dec) and Ursula Corcoran, and loved sister-in-law of Bernard Baker (dec). Dearly beloved and loving Tante of her nieces and nephews Mary Alice, Brigid, Clare, Judith, Michael, Matthew and Anthony and their spouses Craig, Pip, Paul, Peter, Michelle and Annita. Great-Tante of James, Stephanie and Nicholas, Sam and Lucy, Olivia, William and Edmund, Jess and Alex, Jamie, Finn and Louis, and her great-great-nephew Tadhg. Ann's Requiem Mass will be held at St Benedict's Catholic Church, Khandallah, on Saturday 8 February 2020 at 11.00am, and thereafter a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance at https:// www.wfa.org.nz/donate/
All messages to "the Corcoran family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.

Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
