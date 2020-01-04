BENNETT, Ann:
Peacefully took her wings on New Years Day. Beloved wife, soulmate and life long friend of Graham. Adored and cherished Mum of Stephen, Jane and Mark. Mother-in-law of Jason and Heather. Loving Grandma of Jack, Kale, Chelsea, Finn and Ruby, and devoted companion of Finnbar the Labrador. A service in celebration of Ann's life will be held at The Anchor Church, 1 Joseph Banks Drive, Whitby, on Thursday, 9th January at 2.00pm. We would like to acknowledge the amazing support of the Wellington Free Ambulance and the staff at Wellington Hospital. Donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance can be made at the service.
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020