BAIN, Ann Jennifer
(née Cookson):
In her 83rd year. Peacefully after a short illness at Hutt Hospital. Loved wife of the late Peter for 50 years. Mother of Jan & Rich, and the late Helen. Adored grandma of Morgan & Callum, Aoife and Darien. Loved sister of the late Charles and Patricia. Special thanks to the incredible medical ward at Hutt Hospital, and the staff of Shona McFarlane for their care of Ann. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blind Citizens NZ, PO Box 7144, Wellington 6242. A service for Ann will be held at Cornwall Manor, Friday 26 June 2020 at 1.00 pm.
Published in Dominion Post on June 24, 2020