THOMPSON, Anita Marilynn:
Died peacefully in Wellington on July 8, 2019 after long illness. Born in 1934 in Los Angeles, California, she is survived by sister Linda Valazza and family in the USA. In 1956 Anita married Tucker Thompson (d.1978) and they had many sailing adventures before the family emigrated to New Zealand in 1971. Loved mother of Tod, Coral & Kelly, and grandmother of Shaanti, Musa, Kelly and Jamal. Anita lived significant stages of her life in Santa Barbara, Hawaii, Waverley, Whangarei Heads, Opua, and Wellington. She was a wonderful cook, potter, painter, bridge player and researcher into family genealogy. A family memorial was held this week.
Published in Dominion Post on July 13, 2019