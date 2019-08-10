Acknowledgement

MILICICH, Anita Gordina:

Marija and Curwen, Tim and Heidi, Richard and Rosana, David, and Audrey, Nora, and Julia wish to thank so many people for their kind messages of support, cards, flowers, food, phone calls and visits on the sudden loss of our beloved Anita. It has been appreciated by us all and will always be remembered. To all the many people who attended her funeral and shared memories of Anita afterwards with us, thank you. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our heartfelt thanks. And again a very special thanks to all the Renal Team for their care and support for Anita over the many years of her illness, and to the ICU team at Palmerston North Hospital for their incredible care they gave to Anita on her final journey, and also their care and support of us.



Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 10, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers