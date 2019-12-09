MAHARAJ, Anil Prasad:
At 5.20pm on Tuesday, 3rd December 2019, at Wellington Hospital. Anil Maharaj (late of Kilbirnie) was the youngest son of the late Mr and Mrs Shiu Prasad Maharaj (of Lami, Suva, Fiji). Anil leaves behind a wonderful family that includes his wife Nirmala Maharaj, sons Alvin Maharaj and Ravi Maharaj. Anil was the uncle of Shyama Kumar and Shanel Kumar, and youngest brother of Shanti Karan and Savitri Prasad. Messages to the Maharaj family may be left in Anil's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Anil will be held at Bharat Bhavan Indian Cultural Centre, Kemp Street, Kilbirnie, on Monday 9th December at 12.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 9, 2019